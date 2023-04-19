ALEA confident more arrests coming in Dadeville mass shooting investigation

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s chief spokesman for the Dadeville mass shooting investigation said late Wednesday that he’s confident there will be more arrests, but cautioned he can’t reveal information that would impact the investigation.

Three suspects are now charged in connection with the deadly incident that claimed four lives and injured 32 others over the weekend.

ALEA said special agents with the State Bureau of Investigation arrested Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, of Auburn around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. His arrest follows those of Ty Reik McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16, both of Tuskegee.

Each suspect is currently charged with four counts of reckless murder.

From the left, Tyreese "Ty Reik" McCullough, 17, and Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, are charged with reckless murder in the mass shooting in Dadeville that happened on April 15, 2023. Another suspect, Travis McCullough, is not pictured. (Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)

The McCulloughs are brothers, according to Lawrence O’Neal, the head football coach at Tuskegee’s Booker T. Washington High School, where Ty Reik, a junior, played for the Golden Eagles as a running back/slot wide receiver.

ALEA said during a Wednesday morning news conference that the McCulloughs were taken into custody at 8 p.m. Tuesday at an undisclosed location.

“Please understand, with a scene, in a violent act with the violence that went on and the magnitude of what happened, we are absolutely still in the early stages of this investigation,” Burkette said.

Alabama District Attorney for the 5th District Mike Segrest said the McCulloughs would be charged as adults and that additional charges could be forthcoming. The state said it would seek to have both teens held without bond. It’s likely that authorities will seek the same for Hill.

ALEA said investigators would not go into detail about possible motives in the mass shooting and said mug shots for the suspects were not currently available.

The mass shooting took place Saturday night inside the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio, which was being used for a sweet-16 birthday party. Four people were killed during the shooting and 32 people were injured.

According to Tallapoosa County Coroner Mike Knox, the victims have been identified as Philstavious Dowdell, 18, of Camp Hill, Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 23 and Shaunkivia Nicole Smith, 17, both of Dadeville and Marsiah Emmanuel Collins, 19, of Opelika.

“We’ve got a lot more victims in this, we’ve still got four that are in hospital, four that are in critical condition. They’ll be pending charges coming regarding all those,” Segrest said. “So, when I tell you that this is just the tip of the iceberg and forthcoming charges, literally, we’re going to make sure every one of those victims has justice.”

ALEA said no high-powered rifle ammunition was recovered from the scene, but special agents did find numerous shell casings from handguns.

ALEA continues to ask for videos and photos related to the incident. Those files may be uploaded HERE. Also, if you have information for the 5th Circuit District Attorney’s Office concerning the incident or need to provide information to the individuals or families concerning victim services, please click HERE.

Burkett noted there are still people for the party who haven’t come forward.

Anyone with tips on the crime is asked to call ALEA’s Crime Tip Line at 1-800-392-8011 or email SBI.Investigations@alea.gov. Additionally, Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect(s) involved. If you have any information, you can call (334)-215-STOP.

