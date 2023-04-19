Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission deems 90 applicants for medical cannabis business license

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Select businesses in Alabama are now one step closer to potentially receiving a medical cannabis business license.

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission(AMCC) announced that they are considering 90 Medical Cannabis Business License Applications. Applications were due on Dec. 30 and the commission had 60 days to begin reviewing them.

Now that the applications have been deemed, they will move forward to the review, evaluation and scoring process to aid the Commission’s decision on who will be the select few to receive these licenses.

Applications are broken down into different categories depending on what that business’s focus will be with medical cannabis. Those categories include who can grow, process, transport and sell medical marijuana.

AMCC Assistant Director Daniel Autrey said those who are awarded will be able to create numerous new jobs across the state no matter the license type.

“I think these businesses, one from the standpoint of manufacturing side, the production side, the processing side will provide some really good employment opportunities in the areas that they choose to locate in,” Autrey said.

Autrey says while medical cannabis can be a controversial topic, the research speaks for itself.

“There’s been significant research, there needs to be much more research in this area,” Autrey said. ”I think it’s been proven and shown that it can provide significant benefits to patients across different areas of health conditions.”

In these 90 applications, the businesses are broken up into their own license category.

12 cultivator applications

11 processor applications

18 dispensary applications

9 secure transporter applications

2 state testing laboratory applications

38 integrated facility applications

On June 12, the commission will award up to 12 cultivator licenses, four processor licenses, four dispensary licenses, 5 integrated facility licenses and an unspecified number of secure transport and state testing laboratory licenses.

Once they have been issued, physicians may begin the process of recommending medical cannabis to qualified patients.

