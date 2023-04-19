Alabama man killed in Ohio plane crash

LONDON, Ohio. (WAFF) - Two people are dead, including a man from Alabama, after a small plane crashed in central Ohio on Tuesday evening.

The crash happened near an airport in London, Ohio nearly 30 minutes west of Columbus. The single-engine Cessna 172 crashed near the approach end of runway 27 at 6:20 p.m.

Officials say the plane was in the air for just over an hour before it crashed.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the victims as 60-year-old Malik Naseem of Jasper, Alabama and 43-year-old Mohammad Ashraf of Columbus, Ohio.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

