Agencies receive grants to assist the elderly, low-income residents

According to a press release from Governor Kay Ivey’s office, the grants will support the...
According to a press release from Governor Kay Ivey’s office, the grants will support the Weatherization Assistance Program.(Julie Bennett | Julie Bennett)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Many North Alabama agencies received grants that will help the elderly and low-income residents with weatherizing their homes to low energy costs.

According to a press release from Governor Kay Ivey’s office, the grants will support the Weatherization Assistance Program. This program provides money to improve energy efficiency and safety of qualifying homes. Common improvements include installing extra insulation, sealing air leaks around doors and windows, repairs or tune-ups for air conditioning and heating units, and more.

The $4.4 million was awarded to 13 agencies across Alabama. The following agencies are in North Alabama:

  • $292,024 to Community Action Partnership of Huntsville-Madison and Limestone Counties Inc. (Madison and Limestone)
  • $215,590 to Community Action Partnership of North Alabama Inc. (Cullman, Lawrence, Marion, Morgan, Walker and Winston)
  • $816,205 to Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama Inc. (Blount, Cherokee, DeKalb, Etowah, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall and St. Clair)
  • $199,309 to Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama Inc. (Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale)

“Many low-income Alabama residents who struggle to pay higher utility bills could save money if their homes were more energy efficient,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement.  “These important weatherization grants can assist in better protecting their homes from the effects of hot and cold temperatures which too often drive up energy costs.”

