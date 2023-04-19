1 person injured in shooting on Pulaski Pike

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police Department officers responded to a shooting that left one person injured on Wednesday afternoon around 4 p.m.

The shooting happened at Pulaski Pike and Beasley Avenue. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), one person was taken to Huntsville Hospital to be treated for injuries.

According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, officers took a suspect into custody.

