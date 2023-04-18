Deals
Things heating up at Talladega Superspeedway

Tons of action coming to Talladega Superspeedway.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TALLADEGA, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Things are starting to heat up at Talladega Superspeedway with the Geico 500 part of the NASCAR Cup Series happening Sunday.

Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton joined Tennessee Valley Living on Tuesday to preview Sunday’s race and what to look forward to at the superspeedway this year.

To learn more about Talladega Superspeedway and the experience of a lifetime, click here.

