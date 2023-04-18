Things heating up at Talladega Superspeedway

TALLADEGA, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Things are starting to heat up at Talladega Superspeedway with the Geico 500 part of the NASCAR Cup Series happening Sunday.

Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton joined Tennessee Valley Living on Tuesday to preview Sunday’s race and what to look forward to at the superspeedway this year.

To learn more about Talladega Superspeedway and the experience of a lifetime, click here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.