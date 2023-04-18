Sunny with warm 70s Tuesday afternoon

Good Tuesday morning. Another clear start to the day with cool morning temps in the 30s to middle 40s, jackets will again be a good idea heading out the door.

Today will be a wonderful April day with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures reaching the upper 70s, winds will be fairly light from the southwest between 5 to 10 miles per hour. Skies remain clear overnight with calm conditions, areas of patchy fog may be possible with morning lows near 50 degrees. Wednesday and Thursday will be just as nice with highs in the lower 80s and mainly sunny skies, winds will increase by Thursday with more humid air moving in from the south.

A cold front will stall to our west and finally start to trek across the Tennessee Valley on Friday. This cold front will bring scattered to numerous rain showers and thunderstorms across the area. Rainfall totals will be between one to two inches and a few stronger storms with gusty winds and small hail will be expected. Rain showers will linger into the early morning hours of Saturday with significantly cooler air moving in behind the cold front.

Skies will clear out by Saturday afternoon with highs falling back below average in the low to middle 60s. Sunday will be a sunny but cool day with highs staying in the middle to upper 50s. Monday morning lows will be in the 30s with clear skies, areas of patchy frost will be expected so please protect any outside plants. Next week looks calm for now with temps staying cool in the 60s.

