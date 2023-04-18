Scottsboro woman charged for sending inappropriate messages, videos to minors

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Scottsboro woman was arrested and charged in March for allegedly sending inappropriate messages, images and videos to minors in the Marshall County School District.

According to a Facebook post by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, deputies obtained search warrants for several social media accounts and interviews were made with victims. Through the course of investigation, Kasie Stone, 40, was developed as a suspect.

Stone was arrested and charged with two counts of electronic solicitation of a child less than 16 years old, transmitting obscene matter to a child by computer and possession of obscene matter. Her bond was set at $250,000.

The sheriff’s office encourages other victims to make a report. More charges are expected in Marshall County and surrounding counties.

“We take crimes against children very seriously and will not tolerate this kind of behavior in our communities,” Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said in a statement. “With smartphones and app technology, our children can become targets for sexual predators. We ask that parents know what social media apps are on their children’s phones and monitored their activity.”

