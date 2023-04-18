Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Sand Mountain lineman honored for life-saving efforts

The trio administered CPR for 20 minutes to save one of their own.
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
By Savannah Sapp
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAND MOUNTAIN, Ala. (WAFF) - In light of Lineman Appreciation Day, the Energy Institute of Alabama celebrated three lineman from Sand Mountain for their life-saving efforts.

Randy Moody, Ricky Hill and Landon Green were honored with the Outstanding Service Award in Montgomery early Tuesday morning.

In late December, the three workers were assessing a downed powerline in Grove Oak, Alabama when fellow lineman Mason Meyers contacted an energized, broken wire on the scene. After killing the power to the line, Moody, Hill and Green began administering CPR to Meyers as they awaited first responders.

The Sand Mountain Electric Cooperative (SMEC) says the three men worked for 20 minutes in sub-zero temperatures to keep Meyers alive. According to SMEC, first responders claimed that the efforts made by the three saved Meyers’ life.

General Manager of the Sand Mountain Electric Cooperative, Mark Malone says that the trio “didn’t quit” until the first responders arrived and saved Meyer’s life through their “determination and skill.”

Lineman honored for saving their own
Lineman honored for saving their own(Lineman honored for saving their own)

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florence Police on the scene of a shooting Sunday evening
One hurt in incident at Florence WalMart
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
4 victims in Dadeville mass shooting identified
Rakais Walker, 36
Decatur man arrested on multiple drug charges after falling asleep behind the wheel
Florence Police searching for Walmart shooting suspect
Florence Police searching for Walmart shooting suspect
Agents with the North Alabama Drug Task Force seized 50 pounds of meth from the gas tank of a...
North Alabama Drug Task Force seizes 50 pounds of meth from car in Madison Co.

Latest News

Lineman honored for saving their own
Sand Mountain lineman honored for life-saving efforts
Huntsville Police Department
HPD officers respond to shots fired call near Madison Co. Health Department
Huntsville Fire & Rescue on scene of condo fire
Huntsville Fire & Rescue on scene of condo fire
Sisk is on trial for allegedly killing five of his family members in 2019.
Day 2: Jury selected, opening statements given in Elkmont capital murder trial