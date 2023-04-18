Sand Mountain lineman honored for life-saving efforts

SAND MOUNTAIN, Ala. (WAFF) - In light of Lineman Appreciation Day, the Energy Institute of Alabama celebrated three lineman from Sand Mountain for their life-saving efforts.

Randy Moody, Ricky Hill and Landon Green were honored with the Outstanding Service Award in Montgomery early Tuesday morning.

In late December, the three workers were assessing a downed powerline in Grove Oak, Alabama when fellow lineman Mason Meyers contacted an energized, broken wire on the scene. After killing the power to the line, Moody, Hill and Green began administering CPR to Meyers as they awaited first responders.

The Sand Mountain Electric Cooperative (SMEC) says the three men worked for 20 minutes in sub-zero temperatures to keep Meyers alive. According to SMEC, first responders claimed that the efforts made by the three saved Meyers’ life.

General Manager of the Sand Mountain Electric Cooperative, Mark Malone says that the trio “didn’t quit” until the first responders arrived and saved Meyer’s life through their “determination and skill.”

Lineman honored for saving their own (Lineman honored for saving their own)

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.