Residents of Madison to debate on city manager position

By Jasmyn Cornell
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Citizens in Madison are scheduled to debate a potential change to local government on Tuesday.

Members of “Madison Forward” and “Don’t Mess With Madison” will discuss the city manager position.

The city manager would take on responsibilities like personnel operations, budget, and appointing department heads. This position would be appointed by the mayor and city council.

Mayor Paul Finley says bringing on a city manager-style government is the best for a fast-growing city.

Leaders with “Madison Forward” also believe the city manager position will be beneficial. They say the city manager can help with long-term projects and growth.

On the other hand, members with “Don’t Mess With Madison” believe that a City Council-City Manager form of government is a step backward for Madison. They argue the position disenfranchises voters by taking their ability to vote directly for the person running the city. Members say they want voters to oppose the new position.

The two organizations will debate at Bob Jones High School at 6:30 p.m. The event, which is being hosted by the Republican Women of Madison, is open to the public.

On May 9, Madison voters can participate in a special election to choose a City Council-City Manager form of government or a City Council-Mayor form of government. Currently, Madison uses a City Council-Mayor system.

