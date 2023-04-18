Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Man shoots 4 after food delivered to wrong house, prosecutors say

Authorities say 32-year-old Deon Ray Thomas is facing two dozen felony charges after he...
Authorities say 32-year-old Deon Ray Thomas is facing two dozen felony charges after he allegedly shot two adults and two teenage boys over a dispute about food delivery.(Source: WDIV via CNN)
By WDIV Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WDIV) - A Michigan man is facing charges after prosecutors say he shot two adults and two teenage boys over a dispute about food delivery.

Authorities say 32-year-old Deon Ray Thomas ordered food Thursday that was delivered to the wrong address on Detroit’s west side. He confronted the people in the nearby home where the food was accidentally taken around 8:50 p.m.

Authorities say during that confrontation, things escalated. Thomas is accused of pulling out a handgun and firing multiple shots, hitting a 31-year-old man, a 36-year-old woman and two 14-year-old boys.

Police say a “gun battle” broke out between the two homes, with more than 30 shots being fired. They say they confiscated at least four guns during their investigation.

The 31-year-old man and both teenagers were taken to a hospital for treatment. Thomas was also treated at a hospital.

Thomas was arraigned Monday on 24 felony charges, including four counts of assault with intent to murder. He is being held on $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WDIV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florence Police on the scene of a shooting Sunday evening
One hurt in incident at Florence WalMart
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
4 victims in Dadeville mass shooting identified
Rakais Walker, 36
Decatur man arrested on multiple drug charges after falling asleep behind the wheel
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Number of injured Alabama mass shooting victims rises to 32
Agents with the North Alabama Drug Task Force seized 50 pounds of meth from the gas tank of a...
North Alabama Drug Task Force seizes 50 pounds of meth from car in Madison Co.

Latest News

The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's...
Jailed US reporter in Russian court to appeal detention
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is pledging to pass legislation to raise the nation’s debt ceiling...
McCarthy, House GOP to roll out debt ceiling plan
Jayland Walker’s death in June sparked protests in Akron, Ohio, after police released body...
GRAPHIC: Grand jury declines to charge officers in Jayland Walker killing
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken addresses a media conference during a meeting...
US diplomatic convoy attacked in Sudan amid new truce appeal