Major improvements to recreation centers in Decatur in the works

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The River City may soon see major improvements in its parks and recreation department.

During Monday morning city council’s meeting, Councilmembers held their first reading, debating if they should take out a $35 million bond from Regions Bank for the city’s recreation projects spanning 25 years.

Shianne Gurney takes her two daughters to Wilson Morgan Park on her days off and believes the push for development will be beneficial for them.

“I think it’s important. The kids really love this area,” said Gurney, “I know it would be really important to expand on this area as well and to just have them have more fun stuff to do as summer approaches.”

The bond money will be used in addition to the $42 million the city received from a 3M lawsuit settlement 2 years ago regarding contamination concerns. The money from the lawsuit is earmarked for a softball complex next to Austin High and a new recreation center at Wilson Morgan Park.

Councilman Kyle Pike believes it is important to invest in the future of the city to ensure residents and businesses alike prosper.

“We want to ensure our citizens have access to a state-of-the-art facility,” said Councilman Pike.

The new rec center is estimated to cost around $55 million to build and will feature an Olympic size pool and a new parking lot.

The softball complex will be around $17 and come with 8 ball fields. Both projects went over their original budget, but Councilman Pike said that is not a concern for the city at this time.

“The city is actually under leverage when it comes to debt compared to other municipalities,” said Councilman Pike, “So I do think that the city’s in a great position to borrow these funds.”

The money will also be used for projects at point mallard. This includes turning the ice complex into an event center and converting the pavilion next to it into a pickleball court.

Additionally, the money would help build a new Decatur youth services facility. Councilman Billy Jackson said he is worried the new debt comes during an inflationary period, but Councilman Pike said now is the best time.

“I’ve heard a lot from constituents about the excitement of projects like this, so there’s no need to delay,” said Councilman Pike.

City council members will meet at City Hall on Tuesday for a special meeting to vote on whether to approve the bond.

