Lauderdale Co. man pleads guilty to sexual abuse of a minor

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man in Lauderdale County pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a minor and will serve a minimum of 15 years in prison.

According to WAFF newspaper partner, the Times Daily, Dustin Sprayberry, 26, pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 and possession of obscene material of a child under 17.

Lauderdale County Assistant District Attorney, Coty Hand, told the Times Daily that Sprayberry will serve 15 years on the sexual abuse count. Hand said he will have to serve the entire sentence.

“Because it’s a sex offense involving a child, he has to serve every day,” Hand said. “He is not eligible for incentive time, parole or anything like that.”

Hand also said that Sprayberry will serve a 10-year-concurrent sentence for the charge of possession of obscene material of a child under 17.

According to the Times Daily, the victim told her mother Sprayberry offered to buy her a Rubik’s Cube if she kept the abuse a secret. The mother told investigators that her daughter gave her money to buy the toy for her.

After a forensic analysis of Sprayberry’s phone, investigators discovered a video of child pornography.

Court records show Sprayberry was indicted in 2020 on the charges of sexual abuse of a minor, possession of obscene material of a child under 17 and production of obscene matter of a child under the age of 17.

Sprayberry’s plea comes just a week before his case was set to go to court according to the Times Daily. The formal sentencing for Sprayberry is set for April 28.

