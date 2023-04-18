Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful to host Earth Day challenge

Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful (KALB) will host a “One Bag Challenge” to honor Earth Day this...
Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful (KALB) will host a “One Bag Challenge” to honor Earth Day this year.(Pexels)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful (KALB) will host a “One Bag Challenge” to honor Earth Day this year.

According to a press release from KALB, the challenge is for residents to help clean up Limestone County. Residents in the county are challenged to pick up at least one trash bag full of litter from roads, parks and other areas in the county. $1,000 is being offered in cash prizes.

The following rules have been set by KALB for the challenge:

  • Go out and pick up at least one full bag of litter from roadsides, public parks, along our rivers, or other public lands.
  • Bags must be at least 13 gallon size and filled.
  • KALB will provide trash bags and lend litter grabbers, safety vests, and gloves if you need them.
  • Take before and after photos of the area, cleanup activities, and the filled bags.
  • Send photos, your contact information, location of cleanup, and how you disposed of the trash to KALBCares@gmail.com or post on the Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful Facebook page (contact info can be send via Messenger) no later than midnight, May 7, 2023.
  • If the cleanup is a group effort, let us know if you want a group name or individual names on the entries.
  • Your name will be entered into the drawing ONCE FOR EACH BAG OF TRASH PICKED UP.
  • By entering, you give KALB permission to use photos on social media.

The following cash prizes will be awarded:

  • One $500 prize
  • One $250 prize
  • One $100 prize
  • Two $50 prizes
  • Two $25 prizes

For more information call (256) 233-8000 or email KALBCares@gmail.com.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florence Police on the scene of a shooting Sunday evening
One hurt in incident at Florence WalMart
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
4 victims in Dadeville mass shooting identified
Rakais Walker, 36
Decatur man arrested on multiple drug charges after falling asleep behind the wheel
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Number of injured Alabama mass shooting victims rises to 32
Florence Police searching for Walmart shooting suspect
Florence Police searching for Walmart shooting suspect

Latest News

The second trial for an Elkmont teen who is accused of murdering five of his family members...
Day 2: Jury selected, opening statements given in Elkmont capital murder trial
Sisk is on trial for allegedly killing five of his family members in 2019.
Day 2: Jury selected, opening statements given in Elkmont capital murder trial
Madison groups set to debate possible City Manager position
Residents of Madison to debate on city manager position
Kasie Stone.
Scottsboro woman charged for sending inappropriate messages, videos to minors