Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful to host Earth Day challenge

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful (KALB) will host a “One Bag Challenge” to honor Earth Day this year.

According to a press release from KALB, the challenge is for residents to help clean up Limestone County. Residents in the county are challenged to pick up at least one trash bag full of litter from roads, parks and other areas in the county. $1,000 is being offered in cash prizes.

The following rules have been set by KALB for the challenge:

Go out and pick up at least one full bag of litter from roadsides, public parks, along our rivers, or other public lands.

Bags must be at least 13 gallon size and filled.

KALB will provide trash bags and lend litter grabbers, safety vests, and gloves if you need them.

Take before and after photos of the area, cleanup activities, and the filled bags.

Send photos, your contact information, location of cleanup, and how you disposed of the trash to KALBCares@gmail.com or post on the Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful Facebook page (contact info can be send via Messenger) no later than midnight, May 7, 2023.

If the cleanup is a group effort, let us know if you want a group name or individual names on the entries.

Your name will be entered into the drawing ONCE FOR EACH BAG OF TRASH PICKED UP.

By entering, you give KALB permission to use photos on social media.

The following cash prizes will be awarded:

One $500 prize

One $250 prize

One $100 prize

Two $50 prizes

Two $25 prizes

For more information call (256) 233-8000 or email KALBCares@gmail.com.

