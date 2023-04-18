Deals
Huntsville Fire & Rescue on scene of condo fire

(Source: WAFF)
By Javon Williams
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire & Rescue has multiple units on the scene of a apartment complex fire on Hunters Ridge Drive.

Don Webster with HEMSI confirms that no one was injured in the fire.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area. This story will be updated once there is more information.

