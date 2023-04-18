HPD officers respond to shots fired call near Madison Co. Health Department

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shots fire call on Max Luther Drive shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials say no one was injured and three people are being questioned by investigators. No one has been arrested as of 5 p.m.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

