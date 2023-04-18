HPD officers respond to shots fired call near Madison Co. Health Department
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shots fire call on Max Luther Drive shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
Officials say no one was injured and three people are being questioned by investigators. No one has been arrested as of 5 p.m.
This story will be updated once there is more information.
