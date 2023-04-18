First Alert Forecast Highs will be in the lower 80s through Friday. The wind will be from the south at 7-12 mph. Overnight lows will return to the lower to middle 50s beginning tomorrow. Increasing clouds and humidity for Thursday and early Friday morning. We expect to see a round of showers and thunderstorms move in ahead of a front late Friday into Saturday. Locally heavy rain, gusty winds and some pea sized hail will be possible with any of the stronger storms overnight Friday into Saturday morning. Right now it looks like the rain should out of the area by 10am Saturday. Cooler than normal weather will return by Saturday afternoon with a strong northwest wind. Morning lows could drop into the middle to upper 30s for Sunday and Monday morning. We are monitoring a late season frost for Sunday and Monday morning.

