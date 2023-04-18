Day 2: Jury selected, opening statements given in Elkmont capital murder trial

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The second trial for an Elkmont teen who is accused of murdering five of his family members started Monday.

Jury selection started Monday and continued into Tuesday after a large number of potential jurors had been narrowed down. One of the potential jurors was thrown in jail for five days for contempt of court.

Mason Sisk is the subject of the trial and is accused of murdering five of his family members in 2019 when he was 14 years old. Mason Sisk’s first trial was held in September 2022, but a mistrial was called after the FBI was able to unlock Mary Sisk’s phone, finding more evidence.

With the mistrial, both the prosecution and defense were able to further examine the new evidence. The FBI had begun attempting to unlock the phone in 2019 but was unable to.

Prior to a mistrial being declared in the previous trial, the prosecution had presented the majority of its case.

After multiple rounds of questioning Monday, the striking process of potential jurors began Tuesday for the second trial of Mason Sisk. Just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, the jury selection was completed as 10 men and four women were selected. Two alternates were also chosen.

Opening statements:

During the prosecution’s opening statements, the prosecutor stated Mason Sisk was fed up and that is why he killed his family. The prosecution explains how Mason Sisk told a teacher who checked in on Mason Sisk that he would not be at school next week. The prosecution also explained that the Sisk family was visiting family in on Labor Day and that family then reported a missing pistol after the Sisks left.

The prosecution also claims Mason Sisk called his girlfriend multiple times before calling 911.

The defense then presented its opening statement claiming Mason Sisk was the lone survivor after the rest of his family was murdered. The defense argued that Mason Sisk’s father, John Sisk, owed a debt for drugs but claim that detail was not investigated.

The defense also stated that Mason Sisk admitted to the crime after two hours of interrogation by saying, “I don’t know why a 14-year-old does what a 14-year-old does,” to a question the sheriff asked.

The attorney for the defense team argued that there was no hesitation with headshots in several bedrooms and believes it would be too severe for a 14-year-old. He claims Mason Sisk’s uncle Lance was not interviewed and neither was his motorcycle gang.

After claiming there was no evidence of Mason Sisk firing the gun, the defense wrapped up its opening argument.

First witness for the prosecution, Lisa Watkins Elkmont teacher:

After the opening statements were completed, the prosecution called Elkmont teacher Lisa Watkins to the stand. Watkins knew Mason Sisk through his stepmom, Mary Sisk. Watkins was a special education teacher at Elkmont.

Watkins said she talked to Mason Sisk at the school and Mason Sisk said he would not be back at school the next week. Watkins said this worried her because he looked very lost and had a concerned demeanor. Watkins then passed the information along to an in-school suspension leader who was friends with Mary Sisk. Watkins believed the person she told would inform Mary Sisk.

