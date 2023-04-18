Day 2: Jury selected, opening statements to begin in Elkmont capital murder trial

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The second trial for an Elkmont teen who is accused of murdering five of his family members started Monday.

Jury selection started Monday and continued into Tuesday after a large number of potential jurors had been narrowed down. One of the potential jurors was thrown in jail for five days for contempt of court.

Mason Sisk is the subject of the trial and is accused of murdering five of his family members in 2019 when he was 14 years old. Mason Sisk’s first trial was held in September 2022, but a mistrial was called after the FBI was able to unlock Mary Sisk’s phone, finding more evidence.

With the mistrial, both the prosecution and defense were able to further examine the new evidence. The FBI had begun attempting to unlock the phone in 2019 but was unable to.

Prior to a mistrial being declared in the previous trial, the prosecution had presented the majority of its case.

After multiple rounds of questioning Monday, the striking process of potential jurors began Tuesday for the second trial of Mason Sisk. Just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, the jury selection was completed as 10 men and four women were selected. Two alternates were also chosen.

The judge just announced the jurors. There are ten men and four women. It appears there will be two alternates. — Megan Plotka WAFF 48 (@MeganPlotka) April 18, 2023

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.