Crawfish Festival happening at The Camp

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The annual Crawfish Festival is making a return to The Camp on Saturday.

This is the third edition of the festival with incredible food, drinks, music and of course, crawfish! Live music will be playing all day with the following acts scheduled to perform:

Yo Mama’s Big Fat Booty Band

Funk You

Flow Tribe

Quantaphonics

Admiral Phunk

John Papa Gros

If you would like to purchase an all-you-can-eat wristband, click here. Those wristbands will not be sold on the day of the event.

The festival begins at noon on Saturday at The Camp.

