Crawfish Festival happening at The Camp
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The annual Crawfish Festival is making a return to The Camp on Saturday.
This is the third edition of the festival with incredible food, drinks, music and of course, crawfish! Live music will be playing all day with the following acts scheduled to perform:
- Yo Mama’s Big Fat Booty Band
- Funk You
- Flow Tribe
- Quantaphonics
- Admiral Phunk
- John Papa Gros
If you would like to purchase an all-you-can-eat wristband, click here. Those wristbands will not be sold on the day of the event.
The festival begins at noon on Saturday at The Camp.
