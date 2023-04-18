Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Crawfish Festival happening at The Camp

The annual Crawfish Festival is making a return to The Camp on Saturday.
The annual Crawfish Festival is making a return to The Camp on Saturday.(Story Blocks WCSC)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The annual Crawfish Festival is making a return to The Camp on Saturday.

This is the third edition of the festival with incredible food, drinks, music and of course, crawfish! Live music will be playing all day with the following acts scheduled to perform:

  • Yo Mama’s Big Fat Booty Band
  • Funk You
  • Flow Tribe
  • Quantaphonics
  • Admiral Phunk
  • John Papa Gros

If you would like to purchase an all-you-can-eat wristband, click here. Those wristbands will not be sold on the day of the event.

The festival begins at noon on Saturday at The Camp.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florence Police on the scene of a shooting Sunday evening
One hurt in incident at Florence WalMart
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
4 victims in Dadeville mass shooting identified
Rakais Walker, 36
Decatur man arrested on multiple drug charges after falling asleep behind the wheel
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Number of injured Alabama mass shooting victims rises to 32
Florence Police searching for Walmart shooting suspect
Florence Police searching for Walmart shooting suspect