Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Breaking the stigma around mental health

Dominique Dillard is an Alabama A&M University graduate who founded and serves as the CEO at SpeakLife: IAMGREATNESS Inc.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Mental health is a topic that is discussed more often now than ever.

Dominique Dillard is an Alabama A&M University graduate who founded and serves as the CEO at SpeakLife: IAMGREATNESS Inc. Dillard uses SpeakLife as a platform to “promote positive and purposeful living.”

To learn more about the services Dillard provides, click here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florence Police on the scene of a shooting Sunday evening
One hurt in incident at Florence WalMart
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
4 victims in Dadeville mass shooting identified
Rakais Walker, 36
Decatur man arrested on multiple drug charges after falling asleep behind the wheel
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Number of injured Alabama mass shooting victims rises to 32
Florence Police searching for Walmart shooting suspect
Florence Police searching for Walmart shooting suspect