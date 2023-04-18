Deals
1 juvenile, 1 adult arrested in Tuesday’s shots-fired call near Madison Co. Health Department

Huntsville Police Department
Huntsville Police Department(HPD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shots fired call on Max Luther Drive shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials say no one was injured and two arrests were made.

A juvenile and one adult, identified by HPD as 19-year-old Jamal Darrius, are facing three charges of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and one charge of discharging a firearm in an unoccupied dwelling.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

