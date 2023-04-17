Sunny, breezy and cool for your Monday

Good Monday morning. We have fair skies and cool temps in the 40s to kick off our work and school week, jackets will be a good idea heading out the door as we are in the 40s.

Expect plenty of sunshine through the day today with highs staying below average in the middle to upper 60s, winds will be breezy from the west-northwest with gusts up to 30 miles per hour expected during the afternoon. Skies stay clear overnight with fairly breezy winds, Tuesday morning lows will be in the middle 40s again by daybreak. Tuesday and Wednesday will be gorgeous April afternoons with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s, winds will be breezy both days but we will stay sunny and dry.

More clouds start to push in by Thursday with increasing humidity and highs staying in the lower 80s. Thursday night into Friday will bring a cold front across the Tennessee Valley. Models continue to vary with the specific timing, but rain showers and storms look likely starting Thursday night and through most of the day Friday. Rainfall totals can potentially exceed one inch in spots with the threat of a few stronger storms, some storms can produce some gusty winds and small hail.

Rain showers and storms should end by early Saturday leaving us mainly dry but cooler for next weekend with highs back in the 60s.

