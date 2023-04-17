Deals
‘Stumpmen by Jim’: How a Huntsville man creates lasting gifts

James Sebastian makes lasting gifts with his chainsaw ability.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - One Huntsville man is using his unique skill to bring pieces of wood to life through chainsaw carving.

James Sebastian is the craftsman behind “Stumpmen by Jim” where he creates birdhouses, bears and of course, “Stumpmen.” “Stumpmen” are made of eastern red cedar and are created using chainsaws that can last for many years.

Sebastian will be one of the many artisans at the 2023 Bloomin’ Festival in Cullman. The festival is April 22-23 at the St. Bernard Prep School on St. Bernard Drive.

To learn more about “Stumpmen by Jim” and the creations he can make, click here.

