Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Roosters used for cockfighting found smuggled in vehicles crossing into US, officials say

Last week officers found six live roosters stuffed in stockings under the front seats and in...
Last week officers found six live roosters stuffed in stockings under the front seats and in the center console of a pickup truck.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (Gray News) – Several live roosters commonly used for cockfighting were recently discovered hidden in vehicles at the Laredo Port of Entry on separate occasions, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Last week officers found six live roosters stuffed in stockings under the front seats and in the center console of a pickup truck.

Four other live roosters were discovered hidden in the console of a different pickup at the end of March.

“We remain committed to upholding our agriculture mission, preventing the spread of animal diseases and preventing the exploitation of live animals,” said port director Alberto Flores.

The roosters from both seizures were taken to the United States Department of Agriculture’s Veterinary Services.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Alabama city mourns 4 dead, 28 wounded in birthday party mass shooting
Agents with the North Alabama Drug Task Force seized 50 pounds of meth from the gas tank of a...
North Alabama Drug Task Force seizes 50 pounds of meth from car in Madison Co.
Florence Police on the scene of a shooting Sunday evening
One hurt in incident at Florence WalMart
Good morning! For today, early morning clouds will give way to abundant sunshine. Breezy...
Sunny, breezy and cool for today
Cameras captured two bears playing on the trampoline outside a Connecticut woman's home for...
WATCH: Bears climb on trampoline behind Conn. home

Latest News

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after passing the...
Speaker McCarthy vows to pass debt bill -- with spending cap
FILE - Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters following a...
GOP leader McConnell returns to Senate after head injury
A lightning strike is suspected to have hit a boat, killing one person and injuring another.
Captain killed, passenger injured after lightning strikes boat, officials say
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says his North American trip was quite successful
Ukrainian Prime Minister wraps up active trip to Washington, DC.
A 13-year-old student recorded video of the incident at Kimbrough Middle School on Wednesday.
Video shows substitute teacher organizing student fights in middle school classroom