Proposed Alabama SHOR Act would educate anglers on safe fish consumption

SHOR Act
SHOR Act(WAFF)
By Claudia Peppenhorst
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Some Alabama lawmakers want to make sure that your catch of the day is safe to eat before you prepare your meals.

If passed, The Safe and Healthy Outdoor Recreation (SHOR) Act would help tell you if a fish is safe to eat.

Jack West with the Alabama Rivers Alliance said getting this act into law is crucial to keep Alabamians safe.

“We don’t want to discourage fishing at all, I love to fish, I want every Alabamian and every visitor to our state to be able to go out and safely enjoy fishing and eating the fish that are safe to eat,” West said.

There is currently a Democrat sponsored bill for the act in the Senate and a Republican bill for the act in the House.

If the SHOR Act is passed, signage with pictures and names of fish with active consumption advisories would be required at every public boat ramp and fishing area.

Tennessee Riverkeeper Executive Director David Whiteside says this bill is necessary for the Tennessee River as many fish are not safe to eat due to pollutants in the water.

“The seminal right for a father or mother to go catch a fish and feed it to their family has been stolen from us by these big polluters,” Whiteside said. “We need to know that the problem exists and we need to make the fish safe to eat again and the water safe to drink for everyone.”

West said this requirement will make it easy for anglers to know about active fish consumption advisories.

“The state is issuing these consumption advisories but the message just isn’t making it to the person sitting on the bucket at the public fishing pier who’s trying to catch dinner,” West said. “We just need basic signage and other states have done this and we can certainly do it here.”

West added that there are fish consumption advisories for every river in Alabama and people have a right to know if their catch is safe to eat.

