Man shares story of organ donation impact

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - April is National Donate Life Month and no one has felt the impact more of organ donations than a North Alabama man who was the recipient of a heart donation.

Trent Stephenson is not 24 years old, but he has the heart of a 24-year-old beating inside his chest. Stephenson joined Tennessee Valley Living on Monday to tell his story and what is important about organ donations in Alabama and the rest of the United States.

To learn more about organ donations in Alabama, click here.

