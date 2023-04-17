Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Man shares story of organ donation impact

Trent Stephenson is not 24 years old, but he has the heart of a 24-year-old beating inside his chest.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - April is National Donate Life Month and no one has felt the impact more of organ donations than a North Alabama man who was the recipient of a heart donation.

Trent Stephenson is not 24 years old, but he has the heart of a 24-year-old beating inside his chest. Stephenson joined Tennessee Valley Living on Monday to tell his story and what is important about organ donations in Alabama and the rest of the United States.

To learn more about organ donations in Alabama, click here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Alabama city mourns 4 dead, 28 wounded in birthday party mass shooting
Agents with the North Alabama Drug Task Force seized 50 pounds of meth from the gas tank of a...
North Alabama Drug Task Force seizes 50 pounds of meth from car in Madison Co.
Florence Police on the scene of a shooting Sunday evening
One hurt in incident at Florence WalMart
Good morning! For today, early morning clouds will give way to abundant sunshine. Breezy...
Sunny, breezy and cool for today
Cameras captured two bears playing on the trampoline outside a Connecticut woman's home for...
WATCH: Bears climb on trampoline behind Conn. home