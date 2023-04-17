Deals
Madison County Jail inmate dies following sudden medical emergency

Madison County Sheriff's Office logo.(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Javon Williams
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County Jail inmate died on Monday morning following a medical emergency.

According to officials, William Colbert, 53 was found unresponsive in his cell and his sudden medical facility was witnessed by other inmates in the facility.

Medical staff and officers rendered medical aid while HEMSI personnel were on the way to transport him to Huntsville Hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital and his family was notified.

Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the jail and hospital to conduct a preliminary death investigation. At this time officials say that all indications appear that Colbert died of a sudden medical emergency and there was no indication of foul play or other suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Colbert was booked in to the jail on Mar. 26, 2023 where we was set to face Violation of Probation charges.

The Alabama State Forensics Lab will perform an autopsy to verify the cause of his death. The investigation is ongoing.

