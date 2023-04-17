Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Florence Police searching for Walmart shooting suspect

Florence Police searching for Walmart shooting suspect
Florence Police searching for Walmart shooting suspect((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly shot one person at a Florence Walmart Sunday night.

Officials with the Florence Police Department say the shooting occurred around 7 p.m. at the Walmart at 3100 Hough Road Sunday. One person was injured but the injury is not expected to be life-threatening.

The victim was treated by emergency medical services on the scene.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Alabama city mourns 4 dead, 28 wounded in birthday party mass shooting
Agents with the North Alabama Drug Task Force seized 50 pounds of meth from the gas tank of a...
North Alabama Drug Task Force seizes 50 pounds of meth from car in Madison Co.
Good morning! For today, early morning clouds will give way to abundant sunshine. Breezy...
Sunny, breezy and cool for today
Florence Police on the scene of a shooting Sunday evening
One hurt in incident at Florence WalMart
Chelsea Colvin's 6-year-old son Carson faces a long and painful road to recovery after...
Boy, 6, burned over 70% of his body in bonfire explosion

Latest News

At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
4 victims in Dadeville mass shooting identified
Franco was arrested for allegedly stabbing his roommate in the face multiple times.
Decatur man arrested for allegedly stabbing roommate in the face Sunday
Woman accused of stabbing man in the chest in Decatur
Decatur woman arrested in alleged Sandlin Rd. apartment stabbing
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
Second trial of Mason Sisk begins on Monday