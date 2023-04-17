Florence Police searching for Walmart shooting suspect

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly shot one person at a Florence Walmart Sunday night.

Officials with the Florence Police Department say the shooting occurred around 7 p.m. at the Walmart at 3100 Hough Road Sunday. One person was injured but the injury is not expected to be life-threatening.

The victim was treated by emergency medical services on the scene.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

