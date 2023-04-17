First Alert Forecast Warmer days ahead until our next cold front. We are forecasting highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s Tuesday through Thursday. The wind will be from the south at 7-12 mph. Overnight lows will return to the lower to middle 50s by Wednesday. Increasing clouds and humidity for Thursday and early Friday morning. We expect to see a round of showers and thunderstorms move in ahead of a front Friday into Saturday. Cooler than normal weather will return by Saturday afternoon and morning lows could drop into the upper 30s Sunday morning. We are monitoring a possible light patchy frost for Monday morning next week.

