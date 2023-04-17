First Alert Forecast
Warmer days ahead until our next cold front. We are forecasting highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s Tuesday through Thursday. The wind will be from the south at 7-12 mph. Overnight lows will return to the lower to middle 50s by Wednesday. Increasing clouds and humidity for Thursday and early Friday morning. We expect to see a round of showers and thunderstorms move in ahead of a front Friday into Saturday. Cooler than normal weather will return by Saturday afternoon and morning lows could drop into the upper 30s Sunday morning. We are monitoring a possible light patchy frost for Monday morning next week.
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.