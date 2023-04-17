Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Find out what’s on the menu at Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse has many signature items you don't want to miss.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Have you had a craving for a great steak or maybe even some warm delicious rolls? If you’ve been asking yourself that question, then you need to go eat at Texas Roadhouse!

Texas Roadhouse has incredible options when it comes to steak, chicken, seafood and more. No matter what you’re in the mood for, head to Texas Roadhouse for a great meal. Justin Burton and Chelsie Pruett joined Tennessee Valley Living to show off some favorites on the menu at Texas Roadhouse.

To find the closest Texas Roadhouse near you, click here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Alabama city mourns 4 dead, 28 wounded in birthday party mass shooting
Agents with the North Alabama Drug Task Force seized 50 pounds of meth from the gas tank of a...
North Alabama Drug Task Force seizes 50 pounds of meth from car in Madison Co.
Florence Police on the scene of a shooting Sunday evening
One hurt in incident at Florence WalMart
Good morning! For today, early morning clouds will give way to abundant sunshine. Breezy...
Sunny, breezy and cool for today
Cameras captured two bears playing on the trampoline outside a Connecticut woman's home for...
WATCH: Bears climb on trampoline behind Conn. home