Decatur woman arrested in alleged Sandlin Rd. apartment stabbing

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur woman is behind bars after being accused of stabbing her boyfriend in the chest on Sunday.

Officers with the Decatur Police Department were called to the scene of a domestic disturbance at Beltline Villas on Sandlin Road just before 2 a.m. on April 16. According to the responding officers, a male victim was found with a stab wound to the chest. He was to taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital for treatment and was later released.

Investigators identified the victim’s girlfriend, Julie Pike, as a suspect in the stabbing incident. The 54-year-old Decatur woman was arrested at the scene.

She is facing a second-degree domestic violence charge and was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

