Decatur man arrested on multiple drug charges after falling asleep behind the wheel

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man was arrested on Monday after officers with the Decatur Police Department found him asleep behind the wheel.

Rakais Walker, 36 was asleep behind the wheel of his car at Mapco on Beltline Road SW when officers made contact with him and noticed he had an open pill bottle in his hand. The officers attempted to remove him from the car to detain him but Walker resisted the officers. He was eventually taken into custody.

Walker was found to be in possession of synthetic Fentanyl pills , Alprazolam pills, Buprenorphine pills, Adderall pills, a distribution amount of Oxycodone pills and drug paraphernalia.

A Decatur Police VICE/Narcotics Unit investigator responded to the scene and arrested Walker for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was transported to the Morgan County Jail where he was found with a trafficking amount of fentanyl mixture on his person during an extensive search prior to being booked.

Walker was additionally charged with trafficking illegal drugs, tampering with physical evidence and promoting prison contraband second degree. He is being held on a $17,400 bond.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.