Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Decatur man arrested for allegedly stabbing roommate in the face

Franco was arrested for allegedly stabbing his roommate in the face multiple times.
Franco was arrested for allegedly stabbing his roommate in the face multiple times.(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly stabbed his roommate in the face.

According to an official with the Decatur Police Department, officers were called to the 300 block of Albert Street SW after a caller reported that someone had stabbed his brother and was trying to break in.

When officers arrived on the scene around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, they located a man inside with multiple stab wounds to the face. The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

During the investigation, the victim’s roommate, Jossel Franco, 19, was identified as the suspect. Franco was arrested and charged with second-degree assault. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail with a $30,000 bond.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Alabama city mourns 4 dead, 28 wounded in birthday party mass shooting
Agents with the North Alabama Drug Task Force seized 50 pounds of meth from the gas tank of a...
North Alabama Drug Task Force seizes 50 pounds of meth from car in Madison Co.
Florence Police on the scene of a shooting Sunday evening
One hurt in incident at Florence WalMart
Good morning! For today, early morning clouds will give way to abundant sunshine. Breezy...
Sunny, breezy and cool for today
Cameras captured two bears playing on the trampoline outside a Connecticut woman's home for...
WATCH: Bears climb on trampoline behind Conn. home

Latest News

Decatur City Council approves waterfront development
Decatur City Council approves riverside development near Ingalls Harbor
Decatur City Council approves waterfront development
Decatur City Council approves water front development
What happened on Day 4 of the Mason Sisk trial
Jury selection underway in Mason Sisk trial
Florence Police searching for Walmart shooting suspect
Florence Police searching for Walmart shooting suspect
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
4 victims in Dadeville mass shooting identified