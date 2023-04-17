Decatur man arrested for allegedly stabbing roommate in the face Sunday

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly stabbed his roommate in the face.

According to an official with the Decatur Police Department, officers were called to the 300 block of Albert Street SW after a caller reported that someone had stabbed his brother and was trying to break in.

When officers arrived on the scene around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, they located a man inside with multiple stab wounds to the face. The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

During the investigation, the victim’s roommate, Jossel Franco, 19, was identified as the suspect. Franco was arrested and charged with second-degree assault. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail with a $30,000 bond.

