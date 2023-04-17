Decatur City Council approves riverside development near Ingalls Harbor

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur City Council voted on Monday to approve a new riverside development near Ingalls Harbor.

At the Council meeting on April 17, a vote of 4-1 in the affirmative approved the future development.

The project is under development by Patrick Lawler, who built Guntersville’s City Harbor. City Harbor is home to restaurants, stores, and boat slips. City leaders in Guntersville say the development is a major economic driver.

The development will next go through an approval phase with the Tennessee Valley Authority following Council approval.

