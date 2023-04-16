Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Tenn. students send letters to Gov. Bill Lee to prevent school shootings

Elementary school students in Tenn. write letters to Gov. Bill Lee to prevent another school...
Elementary school students in Tenn. write letters to Gov. Bill Lee to prevent another school mass shooting.(Action News 5)
By Sydney Hawkins and Rose Johnson
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Young Tennesseans are stepping up to prevent another school mass shooting.

More than two weeks after deadly gun violence at a private Christian school in Nashville, some elementary students took up their cause with a pen after school Wednesday―leaving a box of handwritten letters all addressed to Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.

Students say they want meaningful gun law legislation and better school safety measures.

“Governor, I wish that you could help us and that we can all stay safe,” said an elementary school student.

After writing those letters to the governor, the students along with their parents walked about a mile to the governor’s mansion to drop off the letters.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Previous mugshot of William Darby.
Former Huntsville officer released from Limestone Correctional over 2 weeks after conviction overturned
As confirmed by Patterson, the driver was a juvenile boy who has been transported to an area...
Victims in New Market shooting identified by sheriff’s office
Investigators said they determined that dealership owner Eddie Howard (left) and salesman...
Dealership owner, salesman rolled back mileage on cars before reselling them, police say
Agents with the North Alabama Drug Task Force seized 50 pounds of meth from the gas tank of a...
North Alabama Drug Task Force seizes 50 pounds of meth from car in Madison Co.
Fire officials say that at least 12 horses died in the fire. The owners are still working to...
At least a dozen horses killed in early morning barn fire

Latest News

Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
SOON: News conference set after overnight Alabama mass shooting
Glynn County Pinova Plant
Massive fire at Glynn County Pinova Plant forces evacuation, shelter-in-place
Volunteers re-enact WWII attack by Japan aboard USS Alabama.
Visitors got to relive WWII aboard USS Alabama
A residence in the 500 block of Enclave Circle in Fultondale, Ala.
Police: Woman dead, her husband in custody after domestic incident & hostage situation involving kids in Fultondale