Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Sunny, breezy & cool for today

First Alert Weather
Good morning! For today, early morning clouds will give way to abundant sunshine. Breezy...
Good morning! For today, early morning clouds will give way to abundant sunshine. Breezy Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH. A cooler day with high temps in the 60s. Tonight, clear and cool. Diminishing wind. Low to mid 40s. Monday through Wednesday, mainly sunny and nice. High temps 70s to near 80°. Thursday, morning sun, afternoon clouds. Around 80°. Showers and thunderstorms Thursday night and Friday. High temps Friday in the low to mid 70s. Early call for next weekend, a slight chance of showers Saturday, partly sunny Sunday. High temps in the low 70s both days.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning! For today, early morning clouds will give way to abundant sunshine. Breezy Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH. A cooler day with high temps in the 60s. Tonight, clear and cool. Diminishing wind. Low to mid 40s. Monday through Wednesday, mainly sunny and nice. High temps 70s to near 80°. Thursday, morning sun, afternoon clouds. Around 80°. Showers and thunderstorms Thursday night and Friday. High temps Friday in the low to mid 70s. Early call for next weekend, a slight chance of showers Saturday, partly sunny Sunday. High temps in the low 70s both days.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Previous mugshot of William Darby.
Former Huntsville officer released from Limestone Correctional over 2 weeks after conviction overturned
As confirmed by Patterson, the driver was a juvenile boy who has been transported to an area...
Victims in New Market shooting identified by sheriff’s office
Investigators said they determined that dealership owner Eddie Howard (left) and salesman...
Dealership owner, salesman rolled back mileage on cars before reselling them, police say
Agents with the North Alabama Drug Task Force seized 50 pounds of meth from the gas tank of a...
North Alabama Drug Task Force seizes 50 pounds of meth from car in Madison Co.
Fire officials say that at least 12 horses died in the fire. The owners are still working to...
At least a dozen horses killed in early morning barn fire

Latest News

WAFF AM Saturday 5:00-5:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF weather, April 15 at 5:30 p.m.
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts Weekend Mornings
Dense fog early, sunny and warm for the afternoon
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts Weekend Mornings
Dense fog early, sunny and warm for the afternoon
After morning fog burns off, sunny & warm. Around 80°. Showers and thunderstorms tonight. A few...
Sunny & warm today, showers & thunderstorms late tonight.