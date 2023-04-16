Sunny, breezy & cool for today

Good morning! For today, early morning clouds will give way to abundant sunshine. Breezy Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH. A cooler day with high temps in the 60s. Tonight, clear and cool. Diminishing wind. Low to mid 40s. Monday through Wednesday, mainly sunny and nice. High temps 70s to near 80°. Thursday, morning sun, afternoon clouds. Around 80°. Showers and thunderstorms Thursday night and Friday. High temps Friday in the low to mid 70s. Early call for next weekend, a slight chance of showers Saturday, partly sunny Sunday. High temps in the low 70s both days.

