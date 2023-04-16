Deals
Multiple deaths, injuries in Alabama birthday party mass shooting

ALEA confirms 4 people have died and multiple others are injured
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - State and local officials called a 10 a.m. news conference to provide updates on an Alabama mass shooting that took the lives of four and injured multiple others.

The overnight shootin happened at a birthday party in Dadeville, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Dadeville is a small city located approximately 60 miles northeast of Montgomery.

The shooting happened at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation opened its investigation around 11:45 p.m. at the request of Dadeville’s police chief.

“This is going to be a long, complicated process,” said ALEA spokesman, Sgt. Jeremy Burkett, who added that the scene is still being processed and that a methodical investigation will be conducted.

A suspect and motive for the shooting was not immediately clear and investigators did not take questions during their news conference.

Anyone with tips on the crime is asked to call ALEA’s Crime Tip Line at 1-800-392-8011 or email SBI.Investigations@alea.gov.

The shooting happened near the 200 Block of Broadnax Street, ALEA said. The Alex City Outlook reports the shooting happened on N. Broadnax Street at Mahogany’s Masterpiece.

At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting in Dadeville, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.(WSFA 12 News)

Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in the investigation, including the Dadeville Police Department, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), FBI and the 5th Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

Dadeville Police Chief Jonathan Floyd asked for patience and prayers and said no community should have to endure these shootings.

Tallapoosa County Public Schools Superintendent Raymond C. Porter spoke briefly during the news conference, thanking the community for its prayers and for law enforcement. Porter said he wanted to be clear that the shooting does not represent the Dadeville community. He said counseling would be available to the system’s students starting Monday.

My heart is heavy this morning for the families and friends who are suffering and grieving this morning after the...

Posted by Tallapoosa County Board of Education on Sunday, April 16, 2023

REACTION

First Baptist Church of Dadeville has called a community prayer vigil for 5 p.m. Sunday, with its pastor writing in a post shared by the church that he “stood outside of Lake Martin Hospital until 3 a.m. watching hearts break as families learned that their child had been shot -- or even worse, dead.”

Meet tonight at 5pm

Posted by First Baptist Church Dadeville on Sunday, April 16, 2023

