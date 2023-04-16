Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Massive fire at Glynn County Pinova Plant forces evacuation, shelter-in-place

Glynn County Pinova Plant
Glynn County Pinova Plant(Kyle Morgan)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A massive fire at Pino Plant, a manufacturing plant in Brunswick, caused evacuations Saturday morning.

As firefighters are working to contain the fire, Brunswick officials said due to wind conditions, the shelter-in-place has been expanded to a 1-mile radius from the plant.

There is no word on what caused the fire and there are no injuries reported.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Previous mugshot of William Darby.
Former Huntsville officer released from Limestone Correctional over 2 weeks after conviction overturned
As confirmed by Patterson, the driver was a juvenile boy who has been transported to an area...
Victims in New Market shooting identified by sheriff’s office
Investigators said they determined that dealership owner Eddie Howard (left) and salesman...
Dealership owner, salesman rolled back mileage on cars before reselling them, police say
Agents with the North Alabama Drug Task Force seized 50 pounds of meth from the gas tank of a...
North Alabama Drug Task Force seizes 50 pounds of meth from car in Madison Co.
Fire officials say that at least 12 horses died in the fire. The owners are still working to...
At least a dozen horses killed in early morning barn fire

Latest News

Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
SOON: News conference set after overnight Alabama mass shooting
Elementary school students in Tenn. write letters to Gov. Bill Lee to prevent another school...
Tenn. students send letters to Gov. Bill Lee to prevent school shootings
Volunteers re-enact WWII attack by Japan aboard USS Alabama.
Visitors got to relive WWII aboard USS Alabama
A residence in the 500 block of Enclave Circle in Fultondale, Ala.
Police: Woman dead, her husband in custody after domestic incident & hostage situation involving kids in Fultondale