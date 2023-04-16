4 dead, multiple others injured in Dadeville, Alabama shooting

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following an overnight shooting in Dadeville, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The shooting happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the city of Dadeville, located approximately 60 miles northeast of Montgomery.

ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation opened its investigation around 11:45 p.m. at the request of Dadeville’s police chief.

The shooting happened near the 200 Block of Broadnax Street, ALEA said. The Alex City Outlook reports the shooting happened on N. Broadnax Street at Mahogany’s Masterpiece.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in the investigation, including the Dadeville Police Department, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), FBI and the 5th Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

A suspect and motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.

REACTION

First Baptist Church of Dadeville has called a community prayer vigil for 5 p.m. Sunday, with its pastor writing in a post shared by the church that he “stood outside of Lake Martin Hospital until 3 a.m. watching hearts break as families learned that their child had been shot -- or even worse, dead.”

My heart breaks waking up to the news this morning out of Tallapoosa County. Please join me in lifting up the victims, their loved ones, and the Dadeville community in prayer. My office will continue to monitor the situation as details emerge. — Senator Katie Boyd Britt (@SenKatieBritt) April 16, 2023

This morning, I grieve with the people of Dadeville and my fellow Alabamians. Violent crime has NO place in our state, and we are staying closely updated by law enforcement as details emerge. — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) April 16, 2023

I ask all Alabamians to join me in lifting the Dadeville community toward the the Lord so He may shower everyone who suffered injury and loss with the strength, love, and consolation that only He can provide. “Blessed are they that mourn, for they shall be comforted” Matthew 5:4 — Will Ainsworth (@willainsworthAL) April 16, 2023

