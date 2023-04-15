Sunny & warm today, showers & thunderstorms late tonight.

After morning fog burns off, sunny & warm. Around 80°. Showers and thunderstorms tonight. A few storms may produce gusty winds. Around 60° Sunday, showers through noon, clearing during the afternoon. High temps around 70°. Monday through Wednesday, mostly sunny. Around 70° Monday. near 80° Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight low temps in the upper 40s and 50s. Thursday, mostly cloudy. Mid to upper 40s. Chance of rain Friday. Mid to upper 70s. At this time, next weekend is dry and mainly sunny. Low to mid 70s.

