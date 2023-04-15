Police: Woman dead, her husband in custody after domestic incident & hostage situation involving kids in Fultondale

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman is dead and her husband is in custody after a five hour long standoff at a Fultondale residence Saturday, according to Fultondale Police Chief Marcel Walker.

Chief Walker says police were called to the 500 block of Enclave Circle around 12:45 p.m. Saturday to investigate a domestic related incident.

When the Fultondale officer arrived at the residence, we’re told the officer was either fired at or heard shots, so he retreated back to his car where he radioed for assistance.

That’s when Gardendale Police and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist Fultondale PD.

Police say the woman was dead when they arrived at the scene.

Four children were also inside the residence. We’re told authorities were able to get the four children out of the residence and they are all safe.

The suspect is in custody after a five hour standoff, which authorities say included gas deployment before they entered the residence and took the man into custody.

We’re told the incident was isolated and domestic in nature.

The identity of the victim and suspect have not yet been released by authorities.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.