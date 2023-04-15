Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Over 58K Vol fans in attendance at Neyland Stadium to watch Tennessee Orange and White Game

The Vols scrimmaged in Neyland on Saturday, giving Tennessee fans a preview of the upcoming season.
Smokey runs through the end zone during the game between the Georgia State Panthers and the...
Smokey runs through the end zone during the game between the Georgia State Panthers and the Tennessee Volunteers in Neyland Stadium on August 31, 2019. Photo by Steven Bridges/University of Tennessee(Steven Bridges | University of Tennessee)
By JT Thomas
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The annual Orange and White game returned to Neyland Stadium on Saturday following weeks of spring practice. After the 30-minute first half and 20-minute second half concluded, White managed to win the scrimmage by a field goal with a final score of 17 to 14.

Neyland saw 58,473 Vols fans in seats supporting the team as they concluded spring practice, making it the sixth largest in game history.

WVLT's Rick Russo breaks down 2023 spring scrimmage

The traditional end to spring training camp saw Tennessee’s first real look at the highly anticipated addition of Freshman Quarterback Nico Iamaleava, making this his debut appearance in Neyland. Iamaleava finished finished 8-of-16 for 112 yards.

Redshirt Junior QB Gaston Moore lead scoring on Saturday after finishing 8-of-11 for 94 yards with two touchdown passes, followed by starting QB Joe Milton III who threw 9-of-13 for 79 yards and one TD and Freshman RB Cameron Seldon running one 24 yards and into the checkerboard.

Coach Huepel gives his thoughts on the Orange and White game.

Offensive standouts include DeSean Bishop who ran for 88 yards on 24 carries and Freshman Cameron Seldon who ran and received for 43 yards each on 10 carries and three receptions. Freshman tight end Ethan Davis lead receiving with 53 yards and a TD on three passes followed closely by Kaleb Webb with 50 yards and a TD on three catches.

Defensively, redshirt senior Wesley Walker and redshirt freshman defensive back Cameron Miller made six tackles each, with Miller picking up a sack and an interception. Junior defensive back Christian Charles recovered a fumble and made three tackles as well.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Previous mugshot of William Darby.
Former Huntsville officer released from Limestone Correctional over 2 weeks after conviction overturned
As confirmed by Patterson, the driver was a juvenile boy who has been transported to an area...
Victims in New Market shooting identified by sheriff’s office
Investigators said they determined that dealership owner Eddie Howard (left) and salesman...
Dealership owner, salesman rolled back mileage on cars before reselling them, police say
Agents with the North Alabama Drug Task Force seized 50 pounds of meth from the gas tank of a...
North Alabama Drug Task Force seizes 50 pounds of meth from car in Madison Co.
Fire officials say that at least 12 horses died in the fire. The owners are still working to...
At least a dozen horses killed in early morning barn fire

Latest News

The Huntsville Havoc's Robbie Fisher celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in the SPHL...
Havoc take 1-0 lead in SPHL Playoffs
The Huntsville Havoc face the Knoxville Ice Bears Thursday in Round One of the SPHL Playoffs
Huntsville Havoc prepare for President’s Cup run
Havoc prepares for President’s Cup run
The Rocket City Trash Pandas defeat the Birmingham Barons 9-2 Tuesday night
Trash Pandas score 9 in win over Barons