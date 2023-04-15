Deals
North Alabama Drug Task Force seizes 50 pounds of meth from car in Madison Co.

Agents with the North Alabama Drug Task Force seized 50 pounds of meth from the gas tank of a...
Agents with the North Alabama Drug Task Force seized 50 pounds of meth from the gas tank of a car in Madison Co.(Huntsville Police Department)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the North Alabama Drug Task Force (NADTF) arrested a man accused of trafficking methamphetamine from the west coast to the North Alabama area.

Officials with the Huntsville Police Department say agents arrested Michael Dewayne Scott, 62, on March 17 on Highway 72 in Madison County.

Scott was charged with trafficking methamphetamine after agents discovered 50 pounds of methamphetamine in the gas tank of Scott’s car.

According to a Facebook post from the Huntsville Police Department, the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.

