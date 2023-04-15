Mason Sisk trial set to begin on April 17

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The trial for a Limestone County teen accused of killing his entire family will start Monday morning.

This will be the second trial for Mason Sisk who is accused of killing his parents and three younger siblings in 2019. The first trial was declared a mistrial because new evidence came to light during the trial.

In the first trial, deputies testified that Sisk confessed to the killings but later walked the confession back. Sisk’s attorneys wanted to include testimony in this trial from an expert on forced confessions but on Friday a judge ruled they cannot do so.

Jurors in the upcoming trial will likely see new evidence from the phones of Sisk’s father and stepmother. That evidence came to light during his last trial, causing the judge to call a mistrial.

The FBI took over three years to crack Mary Sisk’s phone. Sisk’s attorneys got to see the evidence on that phone but they said Sisk’s father’s phone is destroyed.

In a statement from Sisk’s attorneys Michael Sizemore and Shay Golden, the lawyers voiced their frustrations.

“We are eager to begin this trial and defend Mason Sisk against the allegations made by the State. While we would have liked to have had the opportunity to examine John Sisk’s phone before it was destroyed, we remain confident that the people of Limestone County will reach a just decision at the conclusion of this trial.”

The trial will begin Monday morning with jury selection in Judge Chad Wise’s courtroom.

