Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Man sets world record with more than 3,200 pushups in an hour

Lucas Helmke, an Australian father, powered through 3,206 pushups to break the world record for...
Lucas Helmke, an Australian father, powered through 3,206 pushups to break the world record for most in an hour.(Guinness World Records via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISBANE, Australia (CNN) - An Australian man has pushed his way into record history.

Lucas Helmke set a new world record after completing more than 3,206 pushups in just one hour.

When compiling the numbers, that comes out to about 53 every minute or almost one a second.

The 33-year-old pulled off the feat at his gym last November, but Helmke says he was recently informed that the record had been approved.

Helmke told Guinness World Records that it took him two to three years to build up the physical strength.

He says he wanted to inspire his 1-year-old son by showing him that nothing is impossible.

The previous pushup record was set last April by another Australian, Daniel Scali, who completed 3,182 pushups.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As confirmed by Patterson, the driver was a juvenile boy who has been transported to an area...
Victims in New Market shooting identified by sheriff’s office
Previous mugshot of William Darby.
Former Huntsville officer released from Limestone Correctional over 2 weeks after conviction overturned
FDA to require prescription for livestock antibiotics
Cattle farmers respond to FDA prescription requirement for livestock antibiotics
Mary Finkey, 71, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
Police: 71-year-old woman accused of beating husband was ‘tired of taking care of him’
Hardaway was charged with multiple counts of sexual misconduct in 2020.
Former assistant director of Limestone Co. Community Corrections pleads guilty

Latest News

The Bullpen Foundation hosted its first annual kickball tournament Saturday at Randolph School.
Bullpen Foundation holds first annual kickball tournament
A 23-year-old Florence man was arrested by Tuscumbia Police Department officers on Thursday...
Third suspect in Tuscumbia shooting arrested
A train carrying hazardous materials has derailed and caught fire in Rockwood, Maine, fire...
Train with hazardous materials derails in rural Maine
The U.S. Coast Guard is asking for information on three missing American sailors, identified as...
US Coast Guard, Mexican navy searching for 3 missing American sailors