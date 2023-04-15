How Madison County has benefited from Rebuild Alabama Act

MADISON CO. Ala. (WAFF) - The Rebuild Alabama Act, otherwise known as the gas tax, was put in place in 2019 as a way to fund road projects across the state.

Madison County Commission Chairman Mac McCutcheon is part of the Metropolitan Planning Organization that chooses what projects should receive gas tax funding.

McCutheon says he and his predecessors have worked with the state since the Rebuild Alabama Act passed to make sure North Alabama received its share of infrastructure funding. He says several projects were paid for at least in part by funds from the Rebuild Alabama Act.

That includes the current I-565 construction that will eventually provide Town Madison with an Eastbound access point. It also paid for lane extensions on Highway 53 near the Tennessee border. He says a big priority in the future is lane expansion for Jeff Road.

“The thing that’s so significant about that is that is a major connector from Highway 53 to Highway 72. And so we want to continue and there’s a portion of that from Highway 72 up to Old Monrovia Road. That’s already four lanes with a turn lane,” he said. “We want to continue that north, and the next phase of that road will be up to Douglas Road, which will put it up past two school zones up close to the Sparkman High School area.”

McCutcheon says the revenue Madison County residents generate is about equal to what we receive in road projects. He also indicates Madison County did not always get its fair share of revenue before the gas tax implementation back in 2019.

“We have seen definitely a shift in highway funding for our projects up here. Are we where we should be? No. Are we still behind? Yes, we still have a lot of work to do, because of the growth that we’ve experienced,” he said.

He says that the shift of getting back what the county put in started back in 2010. Now, we are paving the way for new projects in the future.

