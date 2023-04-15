House bill proposed to crack down on gang activity

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lawmakers advanced House Bill 191 out of committee on Wednesday. If the bill becomes a law, it would create harsher penalties for gang-related crimes.

It would create minimum sentences for certain crimes, longer sentences for gang members who use guns while committing crimes and allow the state to try gang members ages 16 and up.

These are penalties that Attorney General Steve Marshall said are necessary to fight a larger issue.

“It’s a desire to create at least some thought of the mind of particularly young men not to be affiliated with gangs,” he said. “Secondarily and this is just as important, we want to create a disincentive for those in gangs to be able to use firearms.”

Marshall said law enforcement agencies around the state can not say if the gang activity is getting worse but they need to finally address it.

“We’re not talking about the bloods, the crips, and M-S 13, but truly it’s a group of people coming together to do bad things,” he said, “Right now, Alabama is in a minority of states that do not have a bill specifically targeting gang activity, so this will bring Alabama to match the majority of the country.”

The bill would also give local authorities more resources to investigate gang activity. According to Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner, this is a necessary move that will help investigators know which people are affiliated with gangs.

“We’ve done a great job of learning what we have in Madison County and in the city of Huntsville at identifying the problems we’ve had in the past, and documenting those problems,” he said, “Now if this law goes on the books, we will have more ammunition and more tools in our toolbox to go in court and say this person is in a gang and this s who they’re with. We can prove that in court.”

