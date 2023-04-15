Deals
HEMSI celebrates new graduates joining among its ranks

By Romario Gardner
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new set of paramedics will soon be helping save someone’s life very soon.

On Friday, Huntsville’s Emergency Medical Services (HEMSI) had its sixth class of paramedics graduate over the past 18 months.

The new class of 10 tackled 10 weeks of training on treating injuries, illnesses, and CPR.

HEMSI EMS academy coordinator Bruce Swanson said he’s proud of the new recruits and is excited about the careers they’re about to embark on.

“Each day each call is a major challenge for you,” said Swanson, " So it’s it’s not a job where you sit behind the desk and do this annoying thing all day long. You’re out there meeting new and interesting people.”

The new graduates will now finish up their certification and licensing and will soon hit the road to run emergency calls.

